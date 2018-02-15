Headliners announced for benefit

Music luminaries Valerie Simpson, Paul Shaffer and Darlene Love are scheduled to appear at Stamford’s Palace Theatre on April 28 in a concert to benefit the Children’s Learning Centers of Fairfield County.

“We are extremely pleased to bring these incredible artists to Stamford for our benefit concert,” said Marc E. Jaffe the nonprofit’s CEO. “The evening’s proceeds will help us serve children with our unique, holistic approach to early learning.”

Simpson rose to fame along with her late husband Nick Ashford as Ashford and Simpson. The singer and songwriter’s chart toppers include “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “Ain’t Nothing Like the Real Thing” and “I’m Every Woman.”

Shaffer is best known as the longtime bandleader for David Letterman. His 2017 album — “Paul Shaffer & The World’s Most Dangerous Band” — features guest appearances from Simpson and Bill Murray. Shaffer also made a musical mark as the bandleader on “Saturday Night Live.”

Love is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was recognized by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the greatest singers of all time.

A cocktail reception begins at 6 p.m. with a special performance from preschool children. Alan Kalter, a Stamford resident and former announcer on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” will be the emcee.

The nonprofit will honor Synchrony Financial CEO Margaret Keane with its inaugural “CLC Knobby Award,” named for long-standing CLC supporters Audrey and William Knobloch.

For premier seating and sponsorship opportunities, call 203-653-1337. General admission tickets are available through the Palace Theatre, 203-325-4466 or palacestamford.org.