Opioid abuse prevention in Fairfield

The abuse of opioids is a national epidemic, and many are calling for more public education about the extent of the abuse and the consequences of failing to confront it. In Fairfield on Feb. 22, the facts are expected to be addressed when Robert Bepko, administrative director of pharmacy services for Western Connecticut Health Network discusses “The Abuse of Opioids and the Pharmacology of How These Drugs Work.”

The event takes place at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, beginning at 7 p.m.

Bepko will address common opioid pain medications, their short- and long-term effects and why there is a potential for their unintended abuse. A graduate of the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy, Bepko is chairman of its Pharmacy Advisory Board.

Western Connecticut Health Network is composed of Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital and Norwalk Hospital and their affiliated organizations.