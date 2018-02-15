Webster Bank named a new leader

“New Leaders in Banking” are selected every year by the Connecticut Banking Association and Connecticut Banking magazine based on nominations submitted by bank employees. On Feb. 6, Waterbury-based Webster bank announced that Xana Dolan, its vice president, service of process, research and background screening, had been selected based on her impact within the bank and the community.

She was honored during an event at the Mohegan Sun that was attended by more than 300 bankers from across Connecticut.

Dolan is a Wallingford resident. She serves on the bank’s leadership committee for the employee United Way campaign, and has been a volunteer in her community as a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters. She also has volunteered at CT Food Bank for more than 12 years.