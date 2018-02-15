Avon company receives recognition

Designers Choice of Avon, a wholesale furniture distributor, has been cited for its design, customer service and photography by users of the Houzz website, which deals with architecture, interior design and decorating, landscape design and home improvement.

The site claims about 40 million unique monthly visitors who are invited to praise or pan the merchants and suppliers who participate.

Led by second-generation owner Fred Carter, Designers Choice works directly with 75 furniture and accessory lines to help designers find furnishings they need at discount prices. “We are so honored that our clients have singled us out for our commitment to customer service and have recognized our efforts to go the extra mile to assist with all their decorating needs,” said Carter.