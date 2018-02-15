Sublime goes vroom

Sublime Communications, a marketing and advertising agency headquartered in Stamford, has signed as an official sponsor of NASCAR driver #80. The sponsorship was announced by Nicole Enslein, CEO and founder of Sublime Communications.

The company’s commitment includes involvement in multiple NASCAR races, including the season opener at the 60th annual Daytona 500, held Feb. 18.

“Sublime Communications arranges NASCAR sponsorships for its clients,” Enslein explained. “Now we’ve made our agency our own client. Sponsorship is a big brand builder, so we took our own advice and put our name right in the middle of one of the world’s most popular attractions.”