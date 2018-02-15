Funds for Children in Puerto Rico

Stepping Stones Museum for Children presented the global humanitarian organization Save the Children’s Hurricane Maria Relief Fund with a check for $4,500 to assist children and families in Puerto Rico. The donation was raised by the “Party for a Purpose” event hosted by Stepping Stones before Thanksgiving in partnership with Save the Children and local businesses. The event featured Colony Grill pizza, dancing and music by the Fiesta Boyz.

Save the Children is involved in a variety of activities to help ensure good futures for children throughout the world, including education, health and nutrition. The nonprofit said its current focus in Puerto Rico is centered on education, along with programs that support childhood emotional and mental health and resilience.