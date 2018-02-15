Good soles for good souls

The Greenwich United Way Sole Sisters have teamed up with Neighbor to Neighbor to host a shoe drive to benefit low-income families living in the Greenwich community. The drive will run from Feb. 26 through March 9 and shoes will be collected at several locations around town, including the Greenwich United Way office at 500 W. Putnam Ave. and Neighbor to Neighbor at 248 E. Putnam Ave.

Spearheading the shoe drive are 2018 Sole Sisters Luncheon committee members Kirsten Riemer and Olivia Langston.

The 2018 Sole Sisters Luncheon chairs Jaime Eisenberg and her co-chair Grace Lockhart Djuranovic, are organizing the 13th annual luncheon to take place at Greenwich Country Club on April 24.