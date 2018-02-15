Two appointments at United Hebrew

United Hebrew of New Rochelle has announced two new staff appointments to support the ongoing development of its campus. John Zeiss will serve as the administrator of its nursing home. Christine Sanders has stepped into the position of vice president, administration.

Rita Mabli, United Hebrew’s president and CEO, said, “These two seasoned professionals will help us forge ahead in the development of our campus. Most important, they both bring compassion and a focus on quality to their roles, which helps ensure an outstanding experience for our residents and their families.”

An industry veteran for more than 30 years, Zeiss most recently was nursing home administrator and interim CEO of the Isabella Geriatric Center, a 700-bed facility in New York City. He has lived in New Rochelle since 1985.

Sanders began her career at United Hebrew in 2012 as an intern in the president’s office. She’s a graduate of Iona College, with a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in health care management.