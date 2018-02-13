The Pastry Hideaway closes in Wilton over property conditions

The Pastry Hideaway, a family-owned artisan bakery in Wilton that opened last May, announced that it has closed at least temporarily due to problems with the building it occupies.

In a message posted on thebakery’s Facebook page, owner Pamela Graham said that the 126 Old Ridgefield Road store would not be serving customers for the foreseeable future. “due to the poor condition of the building and the concern for the health of our employees and customers.”

The bakery’s telephone number was disconnected and Graham did not respond to an interview request sent via email.

The Pastry Hideaway was the second bakery at the Old Ridgefield Road location to close within a four-year period. The Green Leaf Organic Bakery and Café closed in January 2014 after less than two years in business.