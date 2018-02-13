Ridgefield named safest U.S. city in new survey

Ridgefield came in first in the Top 100 Safest U.S. Cities for 2018 survey released by NeighborhoodScout, a web-based platform from Location Inc., a real estate data analysis firm. Three other Fairfield County municipalities and two in Westchester County also made the list.

Rankings were based on analysis of the total number of reported property crimes and violent crimes per 1,000 residents in cities and towns with 25,000 or more people. Ridgefield, which placed third on last year’s list, was praised by NeighborhoodScout as a “low-crime, high-opportunity haven” whose “proximity to New York, Stamford, Danbury and other business and financial hubs, via car or public transit, make (it) appealing to professionals.”

In Fairfield County, Greenwich placed 21st on the list, Westport in 61st place and Shelton closed out the top 100 list. Across the New York border in Westchester, Harrison placed 20th and Ossining placed 29th.