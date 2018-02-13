Home Fairfield GHP Office Realty sells Wilton office and flex building for $9.2M

GHP Office Realty sells Wilton office and flex building for $9.2M

Phil Hall
GHP Office Realty has sold its commercial property at 131 Danbury Road in Wilton for $9.2 million, the company announced on Monday.

Built in 1960, the two-story, 52,500-square-foot office and flex property is 96 percent leased, according to GHP, with 90 percent of the building occupied by TracyLocke, a marketing design division of Omnicom Group Inc. Enterprise Rent-A-Car, its other tenant, has its northeastern regional headquarters there.

The buyer is a Westchester-based real estate holding company that was not identified in the announcement. Based in West Harrison in Westchester Coumty, GHP Office Realty acquired the Wilton building in 2006 for $8.2 million.

Elizabeth Smith, of Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP in New York City, represented the seller. The buyer was represented by William Anson, of RM Friedland LLC in Harrison.

