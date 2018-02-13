Norwalk gaming site owner gets 6-month sentence for tax evasion

The owner of BangTheBook.com, a sports gaming information website based in Norwalk, has been sentenced to six months in prison for tax evasion, according to the U.S Attorney’s office for Connecticut.

Ryan S. Rozycki pleaded guilty in September to failing to report more than $1.1 million in taxable income earned between 2009 and 2014. Rozycki reported more than $1.6 million in gross receipts on his federal income tax returns, but deposited his taxable income into his personal bank accounts and ultimately failed to pay more than $300,000 in federal income taxes, according to the federal prosecutor’s office.

Rozycki, who has made full restitution of $336,780 to the Internal Revenue Service, will be required to pay interest and penalties. Free on a $100,000 bond, he was ordered to report to prison on April 30. His prison time will be followed by two years of supervised release.