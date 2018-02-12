Proposed Westport housing development gets revised

Able Construction has submitted a new special permit and site plan application for its planned development on the former grounds of the Daybreak Nursery in Westport.

The Norwalk developer’s new plan calls for 11 instead of 12 units, and will be restricted to residents aged 55 and older. A previous plan had allowed 40 percent of residents to be under that age.

Other changes in the new proposal of the 500 Main St. property include sidewalks, two instead of five curb cuts, a crosswalk on Weston Road and rerouting a planned driveway from Weston Road to Main Street.

Daybreak, which had been at the site for 72 years, closed in 2014, and its buildings – which included a nursery, florist shop and landscaping operation – were demolished last spring. Peter Greenberg, owner of Able Construction, bought the 2.2-acre property for $1.35 million in 2014.

Several residents have repeatedly voiced objections to the development, primarily over concerns about increased traffic. A date for a planning and zoning commission hearing on the proposal has yet to be set.