Two physicians join Westmed

Two doctors have joined the Westmed Medical Group. They are Rajen Mehta, an internist, and Jessica Orbe, a pediatrician.

Mehta is a board-certified internist who received his medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He had been with Advantage Care Physicians in Brooklyn and served as medical director of its Bedford medical office. He will be at Westmed’s office at 210 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

Orbe is a board-certified pediatrician who was in private practice for 17 years with Mount Sinai Doctors/West Care Medical Associates. She’ll be at Westmed’s 3030 Westchester Ave. office in Purchase. Orbe received her medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine.