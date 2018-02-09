Promotions at Tompkins Mahopac Bank

Two staffers in the human resources department of Tompkins Mahopac Bank have received promotions. Kristin Westervelt has been promoted to assistant vice president and Cynthia Cretara has been promoted to become an officer with the title human resources specialist.

Westervelt concentrates on training and educational programs, work with business partners, support and mentorship of the bank’s learning and development department and assignments plus reconciliation of the firm’s annual company compliance assignments.

Among Cretara’s duties are working on special projects, benefits administration, performance, management, recruiting, payroll and policies and procedures initiatives. She also administers the company’s employee recognition program.