Brown at law firm’s White Plains office

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellot LLC has announced that Phionah N. Brown has become an associate at its White Plains office and financial services litigation group.

Brown earned her bachelor’s degree from Pace University in 2007 and her law degree from Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School in 2014. She is admitted to practice in New York and the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. Brown is a member of the New York State Bar Association.

Eckert Seamans has more than 350 lawyers and government affairs professionals in 15 offices in 10 states and the District of Columbia.