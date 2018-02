Michael I. Schwartz has been named chairman of the board of trustees at Northern Westchester Hospital in Mount Kisco. The announcement was made by Nancy Karch, who has been the board chair.

Schwartz has been on the board since 2013 and had been serving as its vice chair. He is a private investor who was previously a principal and portfolio manager at Taconic Capital Advisors LP, a New York-based hedge fund.

Schwartz is a resident of Chappaqua.