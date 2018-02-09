Ciminello receives leadership award

Angela Ciminello, vice president of development and marketing for the Wartburg senior residential and health care facility in Mount Vernon, recently received the Servant Leadership Award from the Mount Vernon Heights Congregational Church at the church’s 120th Annual Anniversary Gala. The Rev. Troy DeCohen, senior pastor, presented Ciminello with the award in appreciation of her partnership in providing student internships through Wartburg.

Ciminello joined Wartburg in 2014. She has worked to expand partnering with local senior and health care centers, corporations and individuals to support Wartburg’s mission of caring for the elderly.

She is a board member for the Plagiocare Foundation, the Mount Vernon Parks Conservancy and the Theodore D. Young Community Center Board in Greenburgh.