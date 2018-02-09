New department head at NYMC

Raj K. Tiwari has been named interim chairman of the department of microbiology and immunology at New York Medical College, succeeding Ira Schwartz who recently retired from his role as chairman.

Tiwari joined the medical college faculty in 1996 and has been researching immunological aspects of cancer biology.

Prior to joining the college, he held faculty positions at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Tiwari’s research includes areas such as chemoprevention and tumor immunology. He has contributed to numerous publications and has lectured internationally. He holds several patents, which have played a key role in collaborating with industry to attract research funds at the medical college.