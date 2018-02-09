New members on Pelham Art Center’s board

The Pelham Art Center announced that Jennifer Hawks Bland and Patricia Sprague Goettel have joined its board of directors.

Bland is a Pelham resident who is employed by the pharmaceutical company Merck where she is a member of the state government affairs and policy group. She also has been with GlaxoSmithKline and the Consumer Healthcare Products Association. She had been on the staff of U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran.

Goettel recently moved to Mount Vernon from Pittsburgh where, in 2014, she was inducted into Pittsburgh’s Fashion Icon Hall of Fame for pioneering contributions to the city’s fashion industry.

The Pelham Art Center is a nonproﬁt that was founded in 1970 and now serves more than 16,000 people each year.