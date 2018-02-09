New provost, safety head at Iona

Iona College has announced the appointment of Darrell P. Wheeler as its provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, following an international search and review of more than 50 candidates. He assumes the post on July 1.

Wheeler comes to Iona from the University at Albany where he is dean of the School of Social Welfare, vice provost for public engagement and a professor.

Iona also announced that Adrian Navarrete, a recently retired New Rochelle Police captain, has been named director of campus safety. Navarrete graduated from Iona in 1997 and served with the police department for 20 years.