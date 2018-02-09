Purchase lectures to launch with Batuman

Even though the air temperature is telling us that it’s still winter, the spring semester’s Durst Distinguished Lecture Series gets underway Feb. 15 at the Humanities Theatre on the Purchase College campus.

Featured in the event that begins at 4:30 p.m. is Elif Batuman, the author of “The Possessed: Adventures with Russian Books and the People Who Read Them,” which was a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. Also current is her best-selling novel “The Idiot.”

Batuman has been a staff writer at The New Yorker since 2010.

Anthony Domestico, assistant professor of literature at Purchase College, said, “’The Idiot’ is one of the funniest novels I’ve read in years. It’s also one of the most stylish and one of the most intelligent, and one of the weirdest.”