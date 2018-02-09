Boston named associate dean

Manhattanville College in Purchase has named Melissa Boston as its associate dean for student health and counseling. The appointment comes in conjunction with the merger of the college’s Health Center with the Counseling and Wellness Center.

In her new role, Boston will develop, implement and evaluate a comprehensive health and counseling program for students, including primary care, counseling and mental health services, health promotion and outreach programs.

She is a licensed clinical psychologist and Manhattanville alumna. She earned her master’s from Columbia University Teachers College and a doctorate in psychology from the Minnesota School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University.

She has served in Manhattanville’s Counseling and Wellness Center since 2015 and introduced initiatives such as bringing a chapter of Active Minds to the college. Active Minds is a nonprofit student group dedicated to raising mental health awareness among college students.