Caring for senior relatives

Home care company Assisted Living Services, which has offices in Fairfield, Meriden and Clinton, and its sister company Assisted Living Technologies have started a campaign to spread the word that people can qualify to act as caregivers for senior relatives and receive a tax-free weekly stipend from the state of about $500.

The patients need to be qualified for the Connecticut Adult Family Living/Foster Caregiver program. Caregivers need to receive required training, which Assisted Living Services offers as a credentialed provider of the program.

The company wants to make sure members of the Latino community are aware of the program. “We have staff members who are fluent in Spanish and can share many of the program details,” said Ron D’Aquila, company vice president.

“Not only does the program help train and educate foster caregivers on how to provide care, but it also helps keep people at home as most people prefer as they age, instead of having to go into a nursing home,” D’Aquila said.