United Way honors volunteers

United Way of Western Connecticut hosted its 21st annual Stamford Volunteer Day event at the Harry Bennett Branch of The Ferguson Library. More than 20 Stamford residents were honored for their commitment to the nonprofit community during 2017.

“It is so important to recognize the volunteers in our community who diligently and quietly work to meet the needs of the most vulnerable,” said Kimberly Morgan, CEO of the local United Way. “The important work of nonprofits is not possible without the help of dedicated volunteers.”

Stamford nonprofit agencies nominate their volunteers and a review team comprised of Stamford residents determines the honorees.

This year’s award winners included: Steve Bowling for his work with the implementation of The Franklin Forum at the Academy of Information Technology and Engineering; Martha Mollo for her work at St. Joseph Parenting Center; Barbara Kestenbaum for her work at Building One Community; Eleanor Schlesinger for her work at the Domestic Violence Counseling and Crisis Center; Bob Neiman and Andrew Traub of the Harvard Business School Community Partners for their work with Stamford Cradle to Career; Synchrony Financial for its work at Inspirica Inc.; Ayna Moore for her work with the Chester Addison Community Center; and Gabriella Rivera for her work with several Stamford nonprofit agencies. A dozen others received honorable mentions.