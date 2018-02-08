Fairfield County localities top survey of safest cities in Connecticut

Fairfield County is home to seven of the top 10 safest localities in Connecticut, according to a new survey released by the National Council of Home Safety and Security.

Weston ranked first as Connecticut’s safest locality, with no violent crime reports in 2017 and 15 reported property crimes in the town that has 10,425 residents. Ridgefield, Newtown, Wilton and Monroe ranked second through fifth places, with New Canaan ranking eighth and Greenwich in ninth. Bridgeport was lowest ranking Fairfield County locality, placing 76th out of 81 Connecticut localities with 1,115 violent crimes and 3,258 property crimes.

The survey also identified Connecticut as one of the safest states, which it attributed to the lack of a major urban center combined with the nation’s highest per capita income.