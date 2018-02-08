Sikorsky Credit Union opening Trumbull branch next week

Sikorsky Credit Union is opening a branch at 945 White Plains Road in Trumbull on Feb. 12.

The location, which was formerly the site of a Patriot Bank branch, brings the Stratford credit union’s total to 10, including six full-service outlets in Connecticut, two inside a pair of Sikorsky plants in the state, and one in Florida. Sikorsky Credit Union claims to be Fairfield County’s largest credit union.

“Sikorsky Credit Union is not limited to serving those working at Sikorsky Aircraft,” said its president and CEO Vincent Ciambriello. “Everyone who lives, works, worships or volunteers in Fairfield, New Haven or Hartford County can bank with Sikorsky Credit Union.”

The Trumbull branch will be managed by Jaime Rodriguez, who has been with the credit union since 2016.