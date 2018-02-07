JoJo Maman Bébé to open first U.S. stores in Greenwich and Westport

JoJo Maman Bébé to open first U.S. stores in Greenwich and...

JoJo Maman Bébé, a British brand focused on maternity and baby clothing, nursery items, gifts and toys, is opening its first U.S. retail outlets in Fairfield County.

The company has signed a 2,021-square-foot lease at 60 Greenwich Ave. in Greenwich and a 1,468-square-foot lease in Westport’s Playhouse Square at 275 Post Road East. Both stores are scheduled to open in April.

JoJo Maman Bébé operates 88 stores across the U.K. and a warehouse in Edison, N.J. that handles its imports from Asia. CBRE represented the company in its new leases. Worth Property Group represented the ownership of 60 Greenwich Ave. in the lease negotiations and Tyler Lyman of True Commercial Real Estate acted on behalf of the 275 Post Road East ownership.