Community Cares names Faith Ann Butcher executive director

Community Cares, a Mahopac nonprofit, has named Faith Ann Butcher its executive director.

Butcher has been an active volunteer with Community Cares for five years. She has also

been on the board of directors for The Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce for the past seven years and is the organization’s chairperson. Professionally, Butcher has spent the past 15 years in media, communications and marketing.

Working with its founder and president Amy Sayegh, Butcher will be enhancing the organization’s services to clients and strengthening its outreach program.

The organization provides help in managing normal household tasks for families of school-age children who have a parent dealing with cancer or other major medical illnesses.

“Taking things like laundry or cooking a meal off the to-do list of a family going through medical crisis may seem small, but it provides a sense of relief to the parents as well as the children,” Butcher said. “I know what it is like to grow up having a parent who is sick. My mother died of scleroderma when I was 15, and she was confined to a hospital bed in our living room for a few months prior to that. I have always been thankful for the kindness of others who helped my family during that time. Now, I can focus my efforts in helping families going through similar experiences.”

The organization provides families with free meals, laundry service and house cleaning as well as a network of support to moms and dads faced with major medical illnesses while trying to raise children. Community Cares serves families in Putnam County, northern Westchester and southern Dutchess counties.

“Community Cares has helped hundreds of people since its inception in 2007, and I am very proud of that,” Sayegh said. “Having Faith on the team will help Community Cares expand its reach and further its mission.”

For more information, visit communitycares.org or call 845-621-CARE.