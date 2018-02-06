Stephanie Johnson named CFO at Family Centers in Greenwich

Family Centers, a Greenwich-based nonprofit providing health, education and social services programs in Fairfield County, has named Stephanie Johnson as its new chief financial officer.

She replaces the retiring Piera Iori, who joined Family Centers as a part-time accountant in 1978 and became controller in 1985 and vice president and CFO in 1995.

Prior to joining Family Centers, Johnson was vice president of finance at Akademos, a Norwalk-based full-service virtual college bookstore. Before that, she was director of operational and financial reporting and analysis at Novitex Enterprise Solutions in Stamford and CFO at Home Team Marketing in Rye Brook.

Johnson, a New Canaan resident, holds a bachelor of arts in English and music from Oberlin College and an MBA in finance from New York University’s Stern School of Business. She also earned an advanced certificate in accounting from Pace University’s Lubin School of Business.