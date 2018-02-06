SHU poll: Residents becoming more pessimistic about state’s future

Connecticut residents are generally becoming more pessimistic about the state’s future, according to a new poll by Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy.

“A large majority was dissatisfied with the legislature’s (Oct. 2017) budget agreement and felt it didn’t address key issues,” said professor Lesley DeNardis, executive director of the institute, “such as funding for K-12 public education, infrastructure and pensions. Nor did it improve residents’ overall outlook on Connecticut, with 66.8 percent pessimistic about the state’s future.”

Topping the concerns of the 1,000 respondents were the high cost of living, taxes and energy costs in Connecticut. Worries about rising energy costs registered the highest increase in poll numbers, with a 13 percent increase since last October, from 61.9 percent up to 75.4 percent.

The number of respondents who viewed their quality of life as decreasing grew by 4 percentage points to 34.3 percent, compared with 30.3 percent in October 2017. More than three-fifths reported that maintaining their standard of life was difficult.

A consistent rate of residents continued to report their quality of life in Connecticut as “excellent” or “good” in the fourth quarter of 2017 (61.9 percent over 62.1 percent in the third quarter of 2017).

Perceptions of quality of life were influenced by party affiliation, as 43.8 percent of Republicans perceived the quality of life to be declining compared to 25.1 percent of Democrats.

The recently passed federal tax law changes, which cap state and local tax deductions on federal income at $10,000, were also unpopular among many respondents, with more than 40 percent “strongly” opposing the modifications.

While two-thirds of Connecticut residents generally approved of increases in the cigarette tax, as well as a new tax on online fantasy sports, 52.8 percent were against taxes on ride-sharing.

In addition, 78 percent of respondents believed the state should support institutions of higher learning in Connecticut as a way to foster economic development and innovation. Almost half opposed the significant budget cuts levied at the University of Connecticut, feeling that they will have a negative impact on the state’s ability to attract, educate and retain the viable workforce needed for future employment.

On the plus side, although many residents continue to have serious concerns about the state’s overall direction, high-earners who would contemplate moving to a different state within the next five years dropped from 49 percent in October to 33 percent.

Party affiliation played a role in residents considering leaving the state, with 43.8 percent of Republican respondents indicating willingness, compared with 33.1 percent of Democrats. And despite their personal financial hardships, three-quarters of responding Connecticut residents said they plan to make a charitable donation this year.

The poll, which was conducted from Jan. 8 to 18, had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.02 percent.