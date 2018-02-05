Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson to run for lieutenant governor

Another Fairfield County elected official has announced a candidacy for statewide office: Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson has filed paperwork to seek the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor.

Stevenson, who was re-elected to her fourth term as first selectman in November, announced her candidacy on Twitter by stating, “Time for a new leadership team to restore confidence, stability and hope for a brighter future.” She later told The Darien Times that she planned to create an all-woman campaign team and would highlight the Republican Party’s commitment to women.

“As Republican women, I think we have to stand up and push back on the Democrats who drive the message about Republicans being anti-women,” she said. “Nothing could be further from the truth and I will be committed to further that message throughout my campaign.”

Stevenson, who also chairs the Western Connecticut Council of Governments and the Southwestern Region Metropolitan Transportation Organization, faces two challengers for the lieutenant governor spot: Joe Markley, a state senator representing Waterbury, Cheshire and Southington, and Ann Brookes, a tax attorney from Westbrook who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney in the 2016 election for the 2nd District congressional seat.