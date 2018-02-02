Tropeano moves to Thompson & Bender

Advertising and public relations agency Thompson & Bender has announced that Ossining resident Kerry Tropeano has joined the firm as marketing and communications director. She had been with Saks Fifth Avenue, where she oversaw the development, planning and execution of public relations and image-building strategies.

Before joining Saks, Tropeano was director of North American public relations at Tiffany & Co., managed business public relations at Major League Baseball and was director of marketing communications for Nielsen Media Research.

Elizabeth Bracken-Thompson, a partner at Thompson & Bender, said, “Her extensive knowledge will directly benefit our clients, elevating their visibility and exposure in our communities and connecting them with their target audiences.”