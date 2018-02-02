New officers for support connection

Gary Wawrzycki has been elected board president for Support Connection Inc., a Yorktown-based nonprofit that provides free support services to people affected by breast and ovarian cancer.

Wawrzycki is the regional banking branch manager for the Shrub Oak branch of Wells Fargo Bank, and has been involved in Support Connection since 2013.

Wawrzycki said, “I believe in the work that Support Connection does. I’ve seen the direct and positive impact they have on a daily basis on the lives of women and families affected by breast and ovarian cancer.”

Other board officers elected were Denise D’Amico of Shrub Oak as vice president, Dave Sacarny of Armonk as treasurer and Janet DeVito of Danbury as secretary.