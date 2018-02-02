On the silver screen

There are good things happening in Westchester for fans of documentaries. The annual Meditative Life Series opens on Feb. 7 at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville.

Opening night features the film “Ram Dass: Going Home,” in which the spiritual leader shares his personal practice and philosophy. In addition to the film, there will be a conversation with Krishna Das, a student of Ram Dass, moderated by the Garrison Institute’s Jane Kolleeny.

On Feb. 8, the film “The Last Dalai Lama?” will be shown, followed on Feb. 12 by “One Mind: A Zen Pilgrimage.” Additional documentaries are scheduled for screening through Feb. 27. Details at burnsfilmcenter.org.

In Ossining on Thursday, Feb. 15, there will be a free screening of the film “Soundtrack for a Revolution,” a documentary about the music of the civil rights movement. A panel discussion will follow. The event is presented by The Ossining Documentary and Discussion Series and takes place at the Ossining Public Library. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.

Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity is a co-founder of the series and will be emcee for the evening. “I look forward to learning from our panelists, who are all inspiring women of color. Each woman offers a unique perspective on justice and the power of music,” Gearity said.