On the silver screen

A film about spiritual leader Ram Dass opens the Meditative Life Series at the Burns Center.

There are good things happening in Westchester for fans of documentaries. The annual Meditative Life Series opens on Feb. 7 at the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville. 

Opening night features the film “Ram Dass: Going Home,” in which the spiritual leader shares his personal practice and philosophy. In addition to the film, there will be a conversation with Krishna Das, a student of Ram Dass, moderated by the Garrison Institute’s Jane Kolleeny

On Feb. 8, the film “The Last Dalai Lama?” will be shown, followed on Feb. 12 by “One Mind: A Zen Pilgrimage.” Additional documentaries are scheduled for screening through Feb. 27. Details at burnsfilmcenter.org.

In Ossining on Thursday, Feb. 15, there will be a free screening of the film “Soundtrack for a Revolution,” a documentary about the music of the civil rights movement. A panel discussion will follow. The event is presented by The Ossining Documentary and Discussion Series and takes place at the Ossining Public Library. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. 

Ossining Mayor Victoria Gearity is a co-founder of the series and will be emcee for the evening. “I look forward to learning from our panelists, who are all inspiring women of color. Each woman offers a unique perspective on justice and the power of music,” Gearity said.

