Westmed honors Martimucci, receives accreditation

Each year, one doctor at Purchase-based Westmed Medical Group receives the Dr. Leonard Finkelstein Excellence Award, named after a founding member of Westmed.

This year, William Martimucci of Armonk was honored by his colleagues with the award.

In her award presentation, Jenifer Johnson, chair of the nominating committee, said his colleagues described Martimucci as “dedicated, persistent, hardworking, conscientious, approachable and genuine.”

Martimucci had served for 25 years as medical director of the Osborn retirement community in Rye. Currently, he provides primary and geriatric care at Westmed.

Westmed itself recently received an award: the Accredited Urgent Care designation, the highest level of distinction for urgent care centers. The designation means that it has met all of the Urgent Care Association of America’s established standards and criteria for quality of patient care, safety, and scope of services.

Westmed currently has urgent care centers in White Plains, Rye, New Rochelle, Ridge Hill and the Boyce Thompson Center in Yonkers and in Greenwich, Connecticut.