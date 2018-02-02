A night out for women’s heart health

A lot of attention is focused on women’s heart health in February, and a Feb. 9 event at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown is being billed as providing a fun-filled evening that will warm your heart while benefiting the Heart and Vascular Institute at Westchester Medical Center.

The event is called Girls Night Out and its organizers say it’s “one of the best kept secrets in Westchester.” WMC Health Network’s Girls Night Out invites guests to eat, drink, shop and laugh with friends and then settle back for a program emceed by WCBS-TV news anchor Mary Calvi.

Girls Night Out features the stories of women who overcame the odds in their battle against heart disease. During the event, they’re reunited with the health care champions who made their recoveries possible. Specialty boutiques are set up at the Marriott for shopping and there’s a raffle and silent auction. Tickets are available through foundation.westchestermedicalcenter.com/girls-night-out.