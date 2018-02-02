Cross named partner at Zarin & Steinmetz

White Plains law firm Zarin & Steinmetz has announced that Jody T. Cross has been promoted to partner. She joined the firm as an associate in 2003. In 2014, she became senior counsel.

Cross is admitted to practice in New York and Connecticut, and is also admitted to practice before the U.S. District Court for the Southern and Northern Districts of New York, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Zarin & Steinmetz represents private, institutional and municipal clients in zoning and land use, environmental law, solid and hazardous waste, real estate and business transactions, eminent domain and related litigation.