FSW’s Junior Board Council adds members

Port Chester-based Family Services of Westchester (FSW) has a Junior Board Council that is composed of volunteers who support the board of directors and promote the mission of FSW through educational, fundraising and service initiatives. The appointment of six new council members was announced Jan. 29.

One new member is Liesa Alvarez of West Harrison, director of human resources at a Manhattan real estate investment and development company.

Also joining is Chiann Roveto of Rye. She is active in several community organizations.

Nilshika K. Weerasinghe is a native of Colombo, Sri Lanka, who became a U.S. citizen in 2017, and is with Tompkins Financial Advisors in White Plains. She received a Millie Award from Westchester CBJ in 2016.

Regina Bagdasarova, who lives in New Rochelle, has been with TD Bank for more than 10 years. She is a commercial credit analyst.

Jennifer Schwartz-Crawford of Yonkers is a program specialist at the Westchester County Department of Senior Programs and Services.

The sixth new member is Lisa Pavlovsky, who recently relocated from Seattle to Rye.

Susan B. Wayne, president and CEO of FSW, said, “Each (new member) brings valuable experience to our organization as well as a sincere commitment to helping the clients of FSW.”