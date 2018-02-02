Williams honored by church

George P. Williams, president and CEO of A.G. Williams Painting Co., was honored with the 2017 Trinity Award by the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church of New Rochelle.

The award was presented at the church’s 89th annual Anniversary Gala, attended by more than 300. Williams, who served as president, vice president and trustee on the church’s board of directors, was recognized both for his personal and his company’s dedication to the church.

“This has been a lifetime journey and I am proud to a part of the strong and dedicated community that is Holy Trinity,” said Williams.

The Rev. Nicholas Anctil, presiding priest at Holy Trinity, said, “George and the A.G. Williams family have offered over four generations of outstanding service to the church and have handled any task with exceptional diligence and detail.”

“My father, who was a hard worker throughout his entire life, taught me a strong work ethic, while my mother taught me the difference between right and wrong,” said Williams. “These values are what we try to instill in our A.G. Williams employees today.”

Williams credited his brother and co-president, Arthur Williams as being the anchor of the company that helps keep him grounded and focused.