Wells Fargo donates $10K to Food Bank

Food Bank for Westchester has received a $10,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. This marks the first time the foundation has donated to the organization. The funds will help provide more than 23,800 meals to Westchester children and families in need. Additionally, Wells Fargo recently donated 1,296 pounds of food collected through a nationwide drive.

Leslie Gordon, president and CEO of Food Bank for Westchester, said, “We are so thankful to the Wells Fargo Foundation for this first-time grant and we look forward to continuing a great partnership with them in the future.”

“The reality is that there are many hungry residents who depend on meal programs and food pantries,” said Deborah Smith, head of the Wells Fargo Foundation for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.