Pitney Bowes reports sharp rise in revenue

Pitney Bowes Inc. posted fourth-quarter revenue of $1 billion and full-year 2017 revenue of $3.5 billion, respective increases of 18 percent and 4 percent over the previously reported periods.

For the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2017, the Stamford company reported that Digital Commerce Solutions revenue grew 86 percent; Enterprise Business Solutions revenue increased 10 percent; and Small and Medium Business Solutions revenue declined 5 percent.

The numbers included the impact of Pitney’s $475 million acquisition in September of Newgistics from Littlejohn & Co. LLC, a private investment firm based in Greenwich. Newgistics is an Austin-based provider of parcel delivery, returns, fulfillment and digital commerce products for retailers and e-commerce brands.

“Pitney Bowes is a different company today than it was five years ago,” said President and CEO Marc Lautenbach. “Our strategy is working and the investments we have made for the long-term across all of our businesses are paying off. While we are pleased with the progress we are making, there is more to do to transform our company and unlock shareholder value.”