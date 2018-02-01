SHU names Michael P. Alfono dean of the College of Education

Sacred Heart University has announced Michael P. Alfano has been appointed dean of the Isabelle Farrington College of Education.

Alfano comes to the Fairfield-based university after serving as dean of the school of education and professional studies at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain, where he helped to establish the CCSU Center of Excellence in Social and Emotional Learning and the CCSU Teacher Leadership Fellowship Program. Prior to that, he was professor and chairman of the department of special education and reading at Southern Connecticut State University.

A Wallingford resident, Alfano has published widely in the fields of teacher preparation, reading and special education. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University, an M.Ed from DePaul University and a Ph.D. in educational psychology and special education from the University of Connecticut.