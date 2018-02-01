Mark Gudis named chairman of the board at Norwalk Hospital

Norwalk Hospital has appointed Mark Gudis of Westport as chairman of the board of directors, succeeding Edward Mahony. Amy Schafrann of Westport was appointed vice chair and Patricia S. Bam of Wilton was named to the board of directors.

Gudis is a managing partner at Backcast Partners Management LLC, a private capital investment fund with offices in New York City, Los Angeles and Milford, New Jersey. He is also a member of the board of directors for Western Connecticut Health Network – consisting of Norwalk, Danbury and New Milford Hospitals – chairman of WCHN’s investment committee, a member of its finance committee and a member of Norwalk Hospital’s board of trustees.

Schafrann is the president and founder of College Strategy Horizons LLC, a college consulting firm; chair of the Norwalk Hospital Board Development Committee; and a member of the WCHN Strategic Planning Committee.

Bam is CFO at Foster & Foster LLC, an investment company in Wilton. She also serves as vice chair of the Riverbook Regional YMCA, treasurer of the Cystic Fibrosis Project Inc., and a member of the Norwalk Hospital Development Committee, Western Connecticut Health Network Investment Committee, WCHN Finance Committee, and Kennedy’s Rosary Project, which knots rosaries for Norwalk Hospital.