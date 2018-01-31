Nancy Eberhardt named executive director at Pro Bono Partnership

Attorney Nancy Eberhardt has been appointed executive director of the Pro Bono Partnership in White Plains, the organization’s board of directors announced on Tuesday.

Founded in 1997, the Pro Bono Partnership provides free transactional legal services to nonprofits in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey, annually recruiting and mobilizing hundreds of attorneys from major corporations and law firms to donate their time and talent on behalf of its nonprofit clients.

Eberhardt, the organization’s third executive director, began her tenure at the organization in 2003 as a staff attorney and served as its New Jersey program director since 2005. She served as interim executive director since November, replacing attorney Marcia Levy, who took a position as director of externships and field-based learning at Columbia Law School.

“Nancy brings a wealth of knowledge and talent to this position,” said Pro Bono Partnership Board Chairman David Yawman, executive vice president for government affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary at PepsiCo Inc. “She has been instrumental in shaping the Partnership’s current program, and there is certainly no one more committed to our mission. Nancy is the right person, with the right leadership skills, to build on the Partnership’s history of meaningful impact and to grow the Partnership to the next level.”

The organization over the past two decades has served more than 2,800 nonprofits.

“I look forward to beginning the Partnership’s third decade focused on improving our already strong programs through increased engagement with our volunteer lawyers and the nonprofit communities we serve,” said Eberhardt. “Understanding the needs of our clients is critical to providing meaningful assistance in a changing economy, when many individuals and communities may be under increased strain. Fortunately, it’s also been the case that in these uncertain times lawyers are more interested than ever in leveraging their skills to help communities in need.”