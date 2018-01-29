Club Champion Golf to open at City Center in White Plains

Club Champion Golf will soon open a new store in downtown White Plains.

The Shopping Center Group announced the signing of a 2,441-square-foot lease for the golf club fitter at City Center. The store at 220 Main St. is expected to open in early spring.

Club Champion Golf uses a combination of proprietary technology and in-store experts to offer analysis of a golfer’s swing to determine the appropriate set of clubs.

The Highland Park, Illinois company has 25 other stores nationwide, including those in Hackensack, New Jersey and Long Island.

“White Plains is strategically located just north of Manhattan to service the many golfers in Westchester and Fairfield counties,” said Bruce Shepard, the broker who represented Club Champion Golf.

Other tenants at City Center include Target, Nordstrom Rack, Buffalo Wild Wings and City Center Cinema.

Club Champion will take up residence adjacent to Blaze Pizza City.

City Center is owned and managed by Kite Realty. Club Champion was represented by its chairman, Keith Bank, and City Center was represented by Ryan Stranko of RHYS LLC.