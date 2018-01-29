Home Fairfield Westport complex anchored by Balducci’s sells for $28 million

Westport complex anchored by Balducci’s sells for $28 million

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
SHARE

westport Balducci's 1365 post road eastThe retail complex at 1365 Post Road East in Westport has been sold by CapFor Westport LLC to AP 1365 Post Road East Westport for $28 million.

Anchored by a Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market, the three-building, 50,795-square-foot property also includes such tenants as Tusk Home, W Hair & Color, Zaniac, and Awareness Technologies, with Ulta Beauty in the process of remodeling; it’s expected to open in March.

CapFor, managed by Darien’s Forstone Capital, acquired the property in 2012 for $18.25 million. Buyer AP 1365 is a Delaware limited partnership based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both sides of the transaction were represented by CBRE.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here