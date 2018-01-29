Westport complex anchored by Balducci’s sells for $28 million

The retail complex at 1365 Post Road East in Westport has been sold by CapFor Westport LLC to AP 1365 Post Road East Westport for $28 million.

Anchored by a Balducci’s Food Lover’s Market, the three-building, 50,795-square-foot property also includes such tenants as Tusk Home, W Hair & Color, Zaniac, and Awareness Technologies, with Ulta Beauty in the process of remodeling; it’s expected to open in March.

CapFor, managed by Darien’s Forstone Capital, acquired the property in 2012 for $18.25 million. Buyer AP 1365 is a Delaware limited partnership based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Both sides of the transaction were represented by CBRE.