Connecticut offers new grant funding in brownfield redevelopment program

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is accepting applications for a second round of funding in the Brownfield Area-Wide Revitalization Planning Grant Program, which encourages redevelopment in neighborhoods, downtowns, waterfront districts or other sections that contain multiple parcels of brownfields.

The first round of funding under the brownfield program was awarded in January 2016 to redevelopment projects within six localities, but none were in Fairfield County. Under the terms of the program, up to $1 million is available for developing strategies to assess, clean up and refocus the brownfield parcels for business, housing and public amenities.

“Connecticut continues to be a national leader in brownfield remediation, having cleaned up hundreds of sites and put them back to use for people to live, work and raise their families,” Gov. Dannel P. Malloy. “These strategic investments have brought new life to our communities and resulted in the creation of more than 3,000 permanent jobs and over 15,000 construction jobs in the state.”

Applications are being accepted through March 27. Connecticut municipalities, economic development agencies and regional council of governments are eligible to apply.