A former mayor and county legislator was officially named Westchester County Attorney.

The Westchester County Board of Legislators confirmed the appointment of John Nonna on Jan. 22. Westchester County Executive George Latimer appointed Nonna to the position in December.

Nonna was formerly a Westchester County legislator where he served as chair of the Legislation Committee. He was also mayor of the village of Pleasantville from 1995 to 2003.

Most recently, Nonna worked as partner with global law firm Squire Patton Boggs in New York City.

Nonna joins other individuals who were recently appointed to various positions by Latimer. Hugh J. Greechan has been tapped as the commissioner of the Department of Public Works and Transportation, Vincent F. Kopicki will move from his post at Department of Public Works and Transportation to lead the Department of Environmental Facilities, DaMia Harris-Madden will serve as executive director of the county’s Youth Bureau and Blanca P. Lopez was appointed senior adviser to the county executive with a focus on fair and affordable housing.