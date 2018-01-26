Nestlé Waters North America broadens sparkling water product lines

Nestlé Waters North America has announced that it is expanding its sparkling water portfolio to six of its regional spring water brands.

Starting next month, the Stamford-based company is bringing 10 flavors – Lively Lemon, Lemon Lime, Zesty Lime, Orange, Triple Berry, Summer Strawberry, Raspberry Lime, Black Cherry, Pomegranate Lemonade, and Simply Bubbles – plus new bottle design and packaging and a new 12-ounce can version of sparkling water for its Poland Spring, Deer Park, Zephyrhills, Ozarka, Ice Mountain and Arrowhead brands.

Antonio Sciuto, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Nestlé Waters North America, said the new flavors are being offered in response to changing consumer trends.

“As consumers increasingly choose healthy beverages over sugary soft drinks and juices, they are looking for exciting new options,” Sciuto said. “Now is the time to give millions of Americans the sparkling product they have been missing – combining the regional spring water brands they love with delicious natural flavors and added bubbles in both bottles and cans.”